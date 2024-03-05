6 hurt as Mobile court comes under attack in Dinajpur

A mobile court team of the Department of Environment (DoE) came under attack allegedly by the workers of a brick kiln during a drive there in Chirirbandar upazila of Dinajpur this afternoon.

At least six people, including a policeman, were injured following the attack, said Chirirbandar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) AKM Shariful Haq.

A vehicle of the mobile court also was damaged in the attack, our Dinajpur correspondent reports quoting the UNO.

Police and witnesses said a DoE's mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Sultana Saleha Sumi conducted a drive in Purba Saitara village in the afternoon and ordered the owner of a brick kiln, MH Bricks to show documents.

As the owners failed to show the relevant documents, the mobile court fined them Tk four lakhs.

When the mobile court attempted to demolish the brick kiln, the workers of the brick kiln suddenly attacked the mobile court team.

Abul Hasnat Khan, officer-in-charge of Chirirbandar Police Station, said police detained a person in connection with the attack.

The process to file a case over the incident is underway, the police official added.