Fri Sep 20, 2024 05:24 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 05:40 PM

6 hurt in clash at Baitul Mukarram Mosque

Photo courtesy: BSS

A scuffle broke out among devotees at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital today that left six people injured.

The incident occurred around 1:15pm.

The wounded received treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

They are Mostain Billah, 17, Limon, 13, Enamul Hasan, 16, Shakil, 21, Ferdous, 22, and Habibur, 20.

Injured Enamul, a student of a madrasa in Narayanganj's Fatullah, said he along with two fellow students came to the mosque to perform Jumma prayers.

They were standing on the balcony when the scuffle broke out inside the mosque, leading to shards of glass hitting and injuring him.

Sub-inspector Masud Alam of DMCH police outpost said several injured individuals came to the hospital and received primary treatment.

