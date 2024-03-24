6 get life for murder in Narayanganj

A Narayanganj court today sentenced six men to life term in a murder case filed with Rupganj Police Station.

Additional Session and District Court Judge Umme Saraban Tahura pronounced the verdict in presence of four convicts, reports our Narayanganj correspondent quoting Abdur Rahim, additional public prosecutor of the court.

The convicts are Mahbub Rahman, 55, Sabuj Mia, 42 and his brother Sharif Mia, 30, Md Parvez, 36, Md Asadullah, 33, Saddam Hossain, 36.

Of them, Sharif and Saddam are fugitives.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000, the additional PP added.

According to case documents, Kamal Hossain, 35, a land broker of Gutiabo area of Rupganj upazila was hacked to death on June 24, 2014 over a land-related dispute. His mother Samiron Begum filed a murder case in this regard accusing the four.