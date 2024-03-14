6 on duty journalists attacked in Pabna

Six journalists came under attack while they were covering an incident in Rangamatia village in Pabna's Shanthia upazila today.

The attackers snatched and damaged their cameras when journalists were taking photos of a house vandalised due to a land dispute this morning, our Pabna correspondent reports.

Md Manik Miah Rana, president of Shanthia Press Club, said, "After the incident, we lodged a complaint with the police station, and then the law enforcers picked up two siblings -- Nasir Sarder, 42, and Helal Sarder, 45 -- for interrogation."

When the reporters went to the spot, a group of people resisted them and snatched their cameras. The journalists were forced to return from the spot, Manik said.

According to the complaint, both Nasir and Helal had a long-standing dispute with Toib Ali over a land. The attack on journalists happened when they went to the spot to take photos after Nasir and Helal's men vandalised the house of Toib in the morning.

Shanthia Police Station Officer-in-charge Anwar Hossain said, "We are investigating the incident."