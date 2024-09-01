6 arrested for raping woman in Cumilla

A 38-year-old mentally challenged woman has allegedly been raped while seeking relief in Titas upazila of Cumilla.

Local residents detained six accused from Daskandi Bazar in the Vitikandi Union in connection with the incident.

The arrested are Ali Nur, 45, the alleged head of the so-called relief distribution team from Porakandi village in Vitikandi Union, Babu,40, from Chokerbari area, auto-rickshaw driver Idan Mia, 25, from Haripur village, Arif Hossain,30, Nur Mohammad, 25, from Daskandi, and Bidyut Majumdar, 35, from the same area.

The victim was sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for a medical examination yesterday, confirmed Kazi Nazmul Haque, officer-in-charge(OC)of Titas Police Station.

According to locals, as reported by OC Kazi Nazmul Haque, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the mentally challenged woman went to Daskandi Bazar for relief, where she was taken to a secluded spot and raped.

The incident came to light when student activists informed the coordinators of the students movement.

On Friday morning, Ali Nur, the head of the relief team, along with five others, was called to Daskandi Bazaar, where they confessed to the crime. The accused were then tied to a tree, and the police were notified. The police subsequently took them into custody.

On Friday night, the victim's sister-in-law filed a case with Titas Police Station, naming the six detained individuals and accusing three others whose identities remain unknown.