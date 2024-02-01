Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 1, 2024 09:05 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 09:31 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
MBBS admissions

5pc quota for freedom fighters’ children: HC

Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 1, 2024 09:05 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 09:31 PM
police prohibit assemblies

The High Court today directed the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) to maintain five percent quota for freedom fighters' children in admitting MBBS and BDS students for the next academic session.

In response to a petition, the court issued a rule asking the government to explain why BADC's decision to maintain two percent quota for them should not be declared illegal.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order and rule following a petition filed by Ohidul Islam, president of Muktijoddha Projanmo Kendrio Command Council.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

নিরাপত্তার বেড়াজালে স্বাধীনতাটাই হারিয়ে গেছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘নিরাপত্তা বেষ্টনীর ঘেরাটোপে এভাবে মেলায় আসার কোনো মজা নেই। কারণ, নিরাপত্তার বেড়াজালে স্বাধীনতাটাই হারিয়ে গেছে। এখানে আসলে মনে পড়ে সেই ছোটবেলার কথা, স্কুল জীবনের কথা।’

১৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সীমান্তে হত্যাকাণ্ডের জন্য দুঃখ প্রকাশ করেছে বিএসএফ: পররাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification