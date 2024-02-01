5pc quota for freedom fighters’ children: HC

The High Court today directed the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) to maintain five percent quota for freedom fighters' children in admitting MBBS and BDS students for the next academic session.

In response to a petition, the court issued a rule asking the government to explain why BADC's decision to maintain two percent quota for them should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order and rule following a petition filed by Ohidul Islam, president of Muktijoddha Projanmo Kendrio Command Council.