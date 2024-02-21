59 proxy Dakhil examinees held in Naogaon

Fifty nine individuals posing as students were detained for attempting to take the Arabic-I test as impersonators during the ongoing Dakhil examination yesterday.

The incident took place at Saraftullah Fazil Madrasa examination centre in Naogaon's Sapahar.

This exam centre, hosting 777 candidates from 10 different institutions for the Dakhil exam, became the focal point of an operation carried out between 11:30am and 12:00pm.

Masud Hossain, UNO of Sapahar, led the raid alongside secondary education officer and the centre's secretary.