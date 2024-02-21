Crime & Justice
UNB, Naogaon
Wed Feb 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 11:55 PM

59 proxy Dakhil examinees detained in Naogaon

Fifty nine individuals posing as students were detained for attempting to take the Arabic-I test as impersonators during the ongoing Dakhil examination.

The incident took place at the Saraftullah Fazil Madrasa examination centre in Naogaon's Sapahar upazila yesterday.

This exam centre, hosting 777 candidates from 10 different institutions for the Dakhil exam, became the focal point of an operation carried out between 11:30am and 12:00pm.

Masud Hossain, UNO of Sapahar, led the raid alongside the upazila's secondary education officer and the centre's secretary.

