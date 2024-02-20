59 proxy Dakhil examinees detained in Naogaon

In a significant crackdown on academic fraud, 59 individuals posing as students were detained for attempting to take the Arabic-I test as impersonators during the ongoing Dakhil examination.

The incident took place at the Saraftullah Fazil Madrasa examination centre in Naogaon's Sapahar upazila today.

This exam centre, hosting 777 candidates from 10 different institutions for the Dakhil exam, became the focal point of an operation carried out between 11:30am and 12:00pm.

The operation was sparked by a tip-off about the presence of fake examinees attempting the Arabic-I paper, which commenced at 10:00am.

Masud Hossain, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Sapahar, led the raid alongside the upazila's secondary education officer and the centre's secretary. Their collaborative effort led to the detention of 59 individuals for attempting to take the exam under false pretenses.

Efforts are underway to thoroughly scrutinise the admit cards, photographs, and other pertinent documents of all examinees to ascertain the total number of impersonators. The final count of impersonators will be determined upon the completion of this verification process, said UNO Hossain, promising to disclose further details about the operation at a later time.

He also emphasised that subsequent actions, including potential sanctions against the centre's secretary and the teachers of the involved institutions, will be considered upon confirmation of their complicity in this malpractice.