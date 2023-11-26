57 Rohingyas rescued while being trafficked

Police rescued 57 Rohingya refugees from Marine Drive in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar on Friday night.

The Rohingyas -- eight males, 16 females, and 33 children -- were about to take a sea voyage to Malaysia before they were detained by police around 6:35pm, said Osman Goni, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station.

Meanwhile, four human traffickers were arrested during the drive conducted near the beach area along Marine Drive at Hatiarghona point, said Rafiqul Islam, additional superintendent of police.

The arrestees are Md Yasin, 23, leader of a human trafficking gang, from Moheshkhalia Para; Md Jubair, 35, of Dargarchara area; Najir Hosson, 61, of North Lambori in Teknaf Sadar upazila; and Ramimul Islam Radid, 31, of Laxminarayanpur in Noakhali's Begumganj, the OC added.

These perpetrators traffic the victims to Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia using different international syndicates, the police official said.

The rescued Rohingyas are the residents of different refugee camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf, he added.

They were being lured to Malaysia with the promise of good jobs, the OC said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Rafiqul Islam said police are further investigating the incident and trying to find all the perpetrators.

Mohammad Syed, one of the rescued, told local journalists that he left his camp along with his three children five days ago for Malaysia.

He paid the broker Tk 40,000 and was supposed to give Tk 2 lakh more once they reached their destination, Syed said.

The rescued Rohingyas were kept in the hills for five days before the traffickers took them to Marine Drive Friday night to begin their journey.