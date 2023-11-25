57 Rohingyas rescued from Marine Drive while being trafficked to Malaysia

Police rescued 57 Rohingyas the Marine Drive in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar last night when they were being trafficked to Malaysia.

The Rohingyas -- eight males, 16 females and 33 children -- were about to take a sea voyage Malaysia before they were detained by police around 6:35pm, said Md Osman Goni, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station.

Four traffickers were also arrested during the drive conducted near the beach area along Marine Drive at Hatiarghona point, said Rafiqul Islam, additional superintendent of Cox's Bazar police.

The arrestees are Md Yasin, 23, a leader of a human trafficking gang, of Moheshkhalia Para; Md Jubair, 35, of Dargarchara area; Najir Hosson, 61, of North Lambori in Teknaf Sadar upazila; and Ramimul Islam Radid, 31, of Laxminarayanpur in Begumganj of, the OC added.

These perpetrators traffic the victims to Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia using different international syndicates, the police official said.

The Rohingyas are the residents of different Rohingya camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf, he added.

Victims were lured by the promise of good jobs, the OC said.

Assistant Super Intendent of Police Rafiqul Islam said they are further investigating the incident and trying to find all the perpetrators behind the crime.

Mohammad Syed, one of the rescuers, told local journalists that he left his camp along with his three children five days back for going to Malaysia.

He gave Tk 40,000 to the broker and was supposed to give Tk 2 lakh more once they reach their destination, Syed said.

The rescued Rohingyas were kept in a hilly area in Teknaf for five days before the traffickers took them to Marine Drive last night to begin their journey.