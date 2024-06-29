55-yr-old van driver rapes 5-yr-old in Jashore

A case has been filed against a rickshaw-van driver on charges of raping a 5-year-old girl in Jashore's Chougachha last night.

The accused is Mansher Ali, 55, of Shahjadpur village of the upazila, reports our Benapole correspondent quoting police.

According to the case statement, the child was playing in front of their house in Shahjadpur around 12:30pm yesterday, when her neighbour, Mansher, took her to his house and raped her.

Later, the child narrated the incident to her mother.

That night, the child's father filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Chougachha Police Station.

Chougachha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said a case has been registered in this regard.

The accused is absconding. A drive is underway to arrest him, he added.