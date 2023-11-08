55-year-old dies during police raid

Family alleges he was assaulted; 3 cops withdrawn

A 55-year-old man died on Monday after he was allegedly assaulted by policemen raiding his house at Burumdi village in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj.

Officials last night said an assistant sub-inspector and two constables were withdrawn over the allegations, and the matter will be investigated.

Nurul Islam fell to the ground when police hit him and put him in handcuffs, said his daughter Mithila Akter, adding that doctors pronounced him dead when he was taken to the Upazila Health Complex in Araihazar.

Mithila said Elias Ahmed, an assistant sub-inspector of Taltola Police Outpost, and another policeman, both in plainclothes, arrived in their house in the afternoon and said they would arrest her father and implicate him in a case filed over recent clashes between police and political activists unless the family gave them Tk 100,000.

When the family members said they could give Tk 50,000, the policemen put Nurul, who was a farmer, in handcuffs and tried to drag him out of the house, she added.

"When my father resisted, a scuffle took place between them. Then, the men hit my father in the arms with a stick. At one point, my father fell to the ground. After that the policemen left."

She added that when the law enforcers were trying to take Nurul away, "my father asked for his inhaler and water, but the police didn't allow it. Had he been given the inhaler, he wouldn't have died. Police killed my father. I will go to court for justice," she told reporters.

Nurul, a father of five daughters, had an open-heart surgery three years ago and could not bear the torture, the family members and neighbours said.

However, ASI Elias Ahmed said he and two other policemen visited the house around 3:30pm after being tipped off about a stash of drugs, and left about 10 minutes later.

He added that the allegations of assault were baseless.

He also said two constables were accompanying him during the raid and one of them was in uniform.

Nurul Islam's neighbours, however, said they had not seen anyone in uniform accompanying the two men in plain clothes.

They added Nurul was buried yesterday morning without an autopsy.

Billal Hossain, additional superintendent of police in Narayanganj, said he visited the house, and none of the family members said anything about assault by police.

However, locals said ASI Elias and several other policemen in plainclothes returned to Nurul's house after hearing about the death. As furious family members and neighbours confined them, ASP Billal and Sonargaon Police Station OC Mahbub Alam visited Nurul's house and calmed the situation.

Narayanganj-3 lawmaker Liyakat Hossain Khoka also visited the spot, said Jampur Union Parishad Chairman Humayun Kabir.

Inspector Saiful Islam of Taltola Police Outpost, said, "Police went to his house to recover drugs. They left the place when they got nothing. The man may have died out of fear as he had a heart disease."

Saiful could not say whether there was any drug-related case against the man or had he been arrested before.

Last night, Chailau Marma, additional superintendent of police in Narayanganj, said ASI Elias and two constables were withdrawn from their posts and attached to the police lines, adding that the allegations against them will be looked into.