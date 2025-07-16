55 pushed in from India through border in Sylhet, Sunamganj

Fifty-five people were pushed into Bangladesh from India through four different border points in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts early today.

The incidents took place between 4:00am and 12:45pm as the individuals, in five groups, entered into the country through four border outposts – Noakot, Kalairag, Sreepur, and Tamabil, said Lt Col Md Nazmul Haque, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) 48 battalion in Sylhet.

The BGB official further informed that all of them were later detained by patrolling BGB members in the respective border areas, and they primarily admitted that they had previously entered India illegally.

He also said that the identities of the detainees are being verified, and legal procedures are underway to hand them over to respective police stations for further action.

Of the detainees, 12 are male, 33 female, and 10 children.

Quoting the detainees, the BGB said 12 of them are from Jashore while 23 from Narail, four from Sylhet, 10 from Satkhira, two from Barishal, and one each from Kushtia, Khulna, Habiganj and Narsingdi.