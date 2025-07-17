55 pushed in from India

Fifty-five people were pushed into Bangladesh from India through four border points along Sylhet and Sunamganj districts yesterday.

The incidents took place between 4:00am and 12:45pm as the individuals, in five groups, entered the country via four border points -- Noakot, Kalairag, Sreepur, and Tamabil, said Lt Col Md Nazmul Haque, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh 48 Battalion in Sylhet.

The official said that patrolling BGB members detained them, and they primarily admitted that they had entered India illegally.

He added that the identities of the detainees were being verified, and legal procedures were underway to hand them over to respective police stations for further action.

Of the detainees, 12 are male, 33 female, and 10 children.

Quoting the detainees, the BGB official said 12 of them are from Jashore, 23 from Narail, four from Sylhet, 10 from Satkhira, two from Barishal, and one each from Kushtia, Khulna, Habiganj, and Narsingdi.