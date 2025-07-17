Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Sylhet
Thu Jul 17, 2025 12:05 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 17, 2025 12:37 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

55 pushed in from India

Thu Jul 17, 2025 12:05 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 17, 2025 12:37 AM
Our Correspondent, Sylhet
Thu Jul 17, 2025 12:05 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 17, 2025 12:37 AM
FILE PHOTO: STAR

Fifty-five people were pushed into Bangladesh from India through four border points along Sylhet and Sunamganj districts yesterday.

The incidents took place between 4:00am and 12:45pm as the individuals, in five groups, entered the country via four border points -- Noakot, Kalairag, Sreepur, and Tamabil, said Lt Col Md Nazmul Haque, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh 48 Battalion in Sylhet.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The official said that patrolling BGB members detained them, and they primarily admitted that they had entered India illegally.

He added that the identities of the detainees were being verified, and legal procedures were underway to hand them over to respective police stations for further action.

Of the detainees, 12 are male, 33 female, and 10 children.

Quoting the detainees, the BGB official said 12 of them are from Jashore, 23 from Narail, four from Sylhet, 10 from Satkhira, two from Barishal, and one each from Kushtia, Khulna, Habiganj, and Narsingdi. 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

হত্যার উদ্দেশ্যে পরিকল্পিত হামলা, দায়ীদের ২৪ ঘণ্টার মধ্যে গ্রেপ্তার করতে হবে: নাহিদ ইসলাম

জাতীয় নাগরিক পার্টি আগামীকাল সারাদেশে বিক্ষোভ কর্মসূচি পালন করবে বলে জানান তিনি।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

শ্রীলঙ্কাকে উড়িয়ে টি-টোয়েন্টি সিরিজ জিতল বাংলাদেশ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে