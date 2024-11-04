55 ex-cops sued for firing on BNP activists in Habiganj

A total of 55 former policemen have been sued in a case filed over the alleged indiscriminate firing on BNP leaders and activists in Habiganj in 2021.

The accused include SM Murad Ali, former district superintendent of police, and Masuk Ali, former officer-in-charge of Sadar Model Police Station.

Shamsul Islam, a member of the district unit BNP and also a lawyer, filed the case with the Habiganj Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court Judge Delwar Hossain yesterday afternoon.

Confirmed the matter, Nazmul Hossain, court inspector, said the judge had accepted the case and scheduled a hearing for November 5.

According to the case statement, on December 22, 2021, the BNP organised a public rally in Shayestanagar, Habiganj, to demand the immediate release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and that necessary medical treatment be given to her.

At one point, police allegedly opened fire on party members gathered outside the BNP office, injuring hundreds.

The plaintiff claims the police acted under the orders of former SP Murad Ali, disrupting what he described as a "peaceful event".

The case followed a previous complaint on the matter that was dismissed by the court.

Contacted, GK Gaus, organising secretary of BNP's Central Committee, said that the case was filed in accordance with party decisions.