51 held for extorting money from goods-laden trucks

Rapid Action Battalion today said it detained 51 people for extorting money from goods-laden trucks.

Separate teams of Rab-2 and Rab-3 detained them from different areas in the capital, Rab's Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin told a press briefing at its media centre in Karwan Bazar today.

Rab-3 detained 39 extortionists from Babubazar, Gulistan, Dainik Bangla Mor, Ittefaq Mor, TT para, and Kajla areas and recovered about Tk one lakh from them, he said.

The Rab official said the drive was conducted to halt extortion of vegetable-laden vehicles as prices of the kitchen market items have triggered discontent in public.

He said the discrepancies between wholesale and retail prices have emerged and illegal tolls and surcharges on transportation is a reason behind the price hike.

He said Rab has heightened intelligence surveillance to apprehend extortionists as consumers have to bear these additional expenses.

Organised under the guidance of self-proclaimed leaders known as Izaradars, the extortionists operated in groups stationed across different areas of the city nightly, Moin said.

In some places, they even issued receipts for the extortion money. if drivers resisted, they resorted to vehicle vandalism, assaults on driver-helpers, and even issued death threats, he added.

Each truck and cargo vehicle was charged Tk 200-300. This illicit activity was particularly rampant during the late-night entry of goods trucks into Dhaka, he said.

He said the arrestees said that they send the collected money to the so-called Izaradars in return of a daily payment of Tk 600-700 each.