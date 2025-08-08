5,079 arrested in Dhaka till Aug 5 over killings, attacks during July Uprising

707 cases filed with 50 police stations across the capital

A total of 707 cases have been filed with 50 police stations across Dhaka till August 5, 2025, in connection with the killings and attempted killings during the July uprising.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Administration) of the DMP Prosecution Division Main Uddin Chowdhury told BSS that 707 cases have been lodged, so far, over killings and attempted killings during the uprising.

"A total of 5,079 people -- including ministers, MPs, and senior officials -- have been arrested. Among them, two former IGPs and 23 police officials are included. All cases are currently under investigation," he added.

The uprising forced Sheikh Hasina to resign from office and flee the country and toppled the then Awami League government. During the movement, around 1,400 were killed and several thousand were injured after being shot by members of law enforcement agencies, activists of the Awami League, and its affiliated organisations.

According to police, the cases name thousands of top leaders and activists of the Awami League, including Hasina.

Following the filing of cases, police arrested former law minister Anisul Huq, former private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman, former ministers and AL MPs Amir Hossain Amu and Dipu Moni, Rashed Khan Menon, Hasanul Haq Inu, former state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former MPs Momtaz Begum, AM Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Kazi Monirul Islam Monu, Abdus Sobhan Golap, and AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsha, among others.

Two former inspectors general of police (IGPs), Mohammad Shahidul Haque and Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, along with 21 other former and serving police officials are among the detainees.