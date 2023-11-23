Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 23, 2023 05:50 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 05:52 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

5,000 yaba tablets seized from bus, driver arrested

Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 23, 2023 05:50 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 05:52 PM

Police arrested a bus driver of American Paribahan after seizing 5,000 yaba tablets from the inter-district bus in Savar today.

Md. Babul Akhter, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Savar Highway Police Station, confirmed news of the seizure to The Daily Star.

The arrestee is Jahangir Alam, 30, the SI said, adding that the helper, Arman, managed to flee.

Acting on a tip-off, police set up a checkpoint near the police station around 11:00am. Upon stopping the bus, which was going to Gazipur's Chandra from Chattogram, law enforcers recovered the yaba tablets from a school bag hidden behind the driver's seat.

 

 

|বাংলাদেশ

বিএনপি নেতাদের বিচার কার্যক্রমে সরকার হস্তক্ষেপ করছে না: আইনমন্ত্রী

আইনমন্ত্রী আনিসুল হক বলেছেন, বিএনপি নেতাদের বিরুদ্ধে মামলার বিচার কার্যক্রমে সরকার হস্তক্ষেপ করছে না। বিচার বিভাগ সম্পূর্ণ স্বাধীন।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

রোববার থেকে আবারও ৪৮ ঘণ্টার অবরোধের ডাক বিএনপির

২ ঘণ্টা আগে