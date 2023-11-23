5,000 yaba tablets seized from bus, driver arrested

Police arrested a bus driver of American Paribahan after seizing 5,000 yaba tablets from the inter-district bus in Savar today.

Md. Babul Akhter, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Savar Highway Police Station, confirmed news of the seizure to The Daily Star.

The arrestee is Jahangir Alam, 30, the SI said, adding that the helper, Arman, managed to flee.

Acting on a tip-off, police set up a checkpoint near the police station around 11:00am. Upon stopping the bus, which was going to Gazipur's Chandra from Chattogram, law enforcers recovered the yaba tablets from a school bag hidden behind the driver's seat.