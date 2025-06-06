500 patrol teams deployed to protect law and order

Home adviser confident of a safe and peaceful Eid

Comprehensive security measures have been undertaken across the country to ensure a peaceful celebration of Eid-ul-Azha, said Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

Speaking to reporters today, he said more than 500 patrol teams will be deployed during the Eid holidays, especially in alleys and residential areas of the capital, to prevent theft, mugging, and other crimes.

Law enforcement personnel have been instructed to remain on duty, and no member of the forces has been granted leave during this period.

He also said that special security arrangements have been made for the Eid congregations at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, where the first congregation will take place early in the morning and others will follow until around noon. Contingency plans are in place in case of rain, he said.

The adviser urged the public to cooperate with law enforcers to reduce even minor incidents.

He also warned police stations against refusing to register complaints, saying that action will be taken if such allegations are found to be true.

As part of the efforts to improve public access to law enforcement, the government has launched a pilot project in Sylhet Division to allow people to file general diaries (GD) online.

He said the aim is to expand the system nationwide, eventually enabling both GDs and criminal complaints to be filed online.

The adviser acknowledged that in some cases, arrested criminals secure bail and return to illegal activities.

However, he stressed that no one is above the law and repeat offenders will be brought to justice.

"Whether it's a 'pangas', 'katla', or 'rui'—no one will be spared," he said, using the names of popular large fish to metaphorically refer to criminals of all types.

He also called on journalists to report responsibly and avoid spreading misinformation, especially during the Eid holidays. "False or exaggerated reports may be used by neighbouring countries to harm our image. You have a reputation for truthfulness -- please uphold that," he said.

Expressing full confidence in the security arrangements, he said, "By the grace of Allah, I am 100 percent confident that Eid will pass peacefully and safely across the country."