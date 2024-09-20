50-yr-old man's body found in a bush in Khilgaon

Police today recovered the body of a man from a bush near Jhilpara area of the capital's Khilgaon Taltala.

The law enforcers suspected that the person was "beaten to death".

The deceased was identified as Nur Islam, 50, of Ati Rayerchar village of Keraniganj under Dhaka district, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of Khilgaon Police Station Md Abdullah Al Hasan.

He said the CID's crime scene found out the identity of the victim using his fingerprints.

"An investigation is going on to find out more details," said the SI.

The body was recovered around 12:00pm by the police and later sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.

SI Abdullah said the body bore injury marks all over. "We are suspecting that miscreants beat the person to death and left the body in the bushes."

Contacted, Officer-in-Charge of Khilgaon Police Station Daud Hossain said the deceased went missing after leaving his house at Keraniganj around 10:00am on Thursday in search of jobs.