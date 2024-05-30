50 robbers surrender to home minister in Ctg

A total of 50 robbers from 12 groups in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar region surrendered to the Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today.

"Only Allah knows the fate of the robbers who don't give up their weapons and surrender despite warnings. No one will be spared, it's our promise," warned the minister today while speaking as chief guest at the surrender event at Rab-7 headquarters in Patenga, Chattogram.

Of them, 49 were male and one female. Three of them were on the home ministry's list of top robbers, reports our staff correspondent.

A total 90 different weapons, including three foreign pistols, and over 283 rounds of bullets and cartridges were handed over.

Addressing the event, the home boss added, "The operations of law enforcement agencies will continue to uproot robbers."

"Crime will never bring peace to your lives. We will eliminate terrorism and militancy from the country at any cost," he added.

"Those who have surrendered their arms to the government, will return to normal life. We will declare the entire coastal region of Bangladesh as robber-free area. Rab has provided some money to the surrendered robbers," he added.

The minister also said, "I will try to do something for them after talking to the prime minister so that they can lead a life with honour. Today, a female robber has surrendered. They often get involved in such activities due to being oppressed or forced into it."

Presided by RAB-7 Commander Lieutenant Colonel Md Mahbub Alam, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Rab Director General M Khurshid Hossain, Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy, MP Abdul Latif (Chattogram-11), and Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Tofayel Islam, among others were present.