50 hurt in AL infighting

At least 50 people were injured in a clash between two rival groups of Awami League in Saltha upazila of Faridpur this morning.

The clash ensued in Gotti area between supporters of Md Rafiq Matubbar, a member of upazila unit AL, and Md Aziz Mollah, president of Gotti union unit of Krishak League.

There has been a longstanding conflict between Rafiq and Aziz over establishing supremacy in the area, said locals.

Following an altercation between two teenagers -- Rafiq's supporter Nurul Islam's son and Aziz's supporter Mukul's daughter -- on Friday afternoon, there were chases and counter-chases between the two groups before police brought the situation under control.

The groups, however, clashed again with lethal weapons around 6:00am yesterday in front of Rafiq's house on Saltha-Faridpur road, leaving at least 50 injured.

On information, police and army personnel went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Of the injured, 30 have been admitted to different hospitals nearby, including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur.

Rafiq Matubbar and Aziz Mollah's phones were found switched off when this correspondent tried to contact them.

Confirming the matter, Md Asaduzzaman, senior assistant superintendent of police (Circle-Nagarkanda), said a huge number of locally-made weapons were recovered in a joint drive following the incident.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to avert further untoward incidents, he said, adding the no case was filed till yesterday afternoon.