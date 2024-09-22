5-yr-old girl, thought to have drowned, was murdered after rape: autopsy report

Locals in Dakshin Srirampur village under Jashore's Bagharpara upazila recovered the body of a five-year-old girl from a pond on July 21, a day after she went missing while playing outside her house.

Relatives wanted to take her body since she was thought to have drowned, reports our Benapole correspondent.

However, after police observed a small scar on the girl's lips, and subsequently they sent the body to Jashore General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Two months later, the post-mortem report revealed that the child was strangled to death after she was raped, and the body was dumped in the pond.

Based on the report, the girl's father filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on September 21 with Bagharpara Police Station.

Md Rokibuzzaman, officer-in-charge of the station, confirmed the matter.

Efforts are on to arrest the culprit, he said.