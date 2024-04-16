5-year-old dies as father slams her for refusing to eat

A five-year-old girl died early yesterday after her father slammed her against the floor in their house in Dhaka's Hazaribagh area.

The victim is Jannatul, daughter of human hauler driver Md Rasel and Nasima Akter.

The incident happened yesterday evening at their house in Jhawchar area.

Nasima was trying to feed rice to the baby, who was refusing to eat. This made Rasel angry and he slammed her against the floor, said Nadir Shah, a sub-inspector of Hazaribagh Police Station.

With critical head injuries, she was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where she died around 3:30am today, he said.

Locals caught Rasel and handed him over to police.

The SI said Rasel often tortured his wife and their only daughter.

Filing of a case is underway