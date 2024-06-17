5 unauthorised rawhide traders fined in Dhaka

A mobile court of Dhaka South City Corporation fined five seasonal rawhide traders for their unauthorised involvement in rawhide business in Science Lab area of Dhaka on the Eid day today.

The court led by DSCC's Zone-1 Regional Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Muhammad Shafiqul Islam fined the traders Tk 47, 000 for setting up trucks and vans on roads in the area, said a media release signed by Md Abu Nasher, public relations officer of DSCC.

The drive against the unauthorised trade of the rawhide continued from 2:30pm to 5:45pm, it reads.