5 traders fined for selling onion at high prices in Ctg

The Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) today fined five traders Tk 1 lakh in Chattogram city for selling onion at high prices.

A DNCRP team conducted a drive in Khatunganj and Karnaphuli kitchen markets of the port city from 11:00am to 1:00pm and took the action, said Mohammed Fayez Ullah, deputy director of the DNCRP.

The traders who faced the fine are owners of Barkad Bhandar, Faruk Store, AH Traders, AK Traders, and Alif Traders, reports our Chattogram correspondent quoting Fayez.

Rana Dev Nath, assistant director of the DNCRP of Chattogram division office, told The Daily Star that they had information from the consumers that the traders in Khatunganj and Karnaphuli were overcharging for onion.

He said they conducted the drives to contain the runaway prices of onion, and this drive will continue.