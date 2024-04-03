5 sued for embezzling Tk 5.22 crore from Sirajganj's Janata Bank

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today filed a case against five persons including officials of Janata Bank's Tamai Branch on charge of embezzling over Tk 5.22 crore from Sirajganj's Belkuchi upazila.

ACC Assistant Director Md Mahfuz Iqbal filed the case with the ACC Integrated Office in Pabna this morning, our local correspondent reports.

The accused are Janata Bank's Tamai Branch Principal Officer Md Al Amin Sheikh, Assistant Manager Md Rejaul Karim, former cash officer Md Khaled Eunus, officer Md Rashedul Islam and cash officer Shah Mokhdum Doula.

In the case statement, complainant Mahfuz alleged that the five accused misappropriated Tk 5,22,50,000 in cash from the vault of the bank's Tamai Branch.

The matter came to light during a recent primary investigation of the ACC after Janata Bank's DGM Md Nazrul Islam visited the bank last month and found the misappropriation of the money. After that, an allegation was filed with the Belkuchi Police Station and then the matter was handed over to the ACC for investigation, the case statement said.

ACC's Deputy Director in Pabna Md Kharul Haque said ACC found truth in the allegation and then approved filing of the case. Now the anti-graft body will probe the case according to the rule, he said.

ACC has engaged its Assistant Director Shadhon Chandra Sutrodhar for investigation the case, he added.