5 sent to jail for raping woman while restraining her husband in Kushtia

A Kushtia court sent five people to jail yesterday in connection with the rape of a woman while her husband was beaten and restrained in Bheramara upazila of Kushtia late Saturday night.

The District Judicial Magistrate passed the order after police produced them before the court yesterday afternoon, said Bheramara Officer-in-Charge Abdur Rob Talukder.

The accused are: Kalu Pramanik, 46; Murshid Sheikh, 45; Titu Mondal, alias Tipu, 42; Ejazul, 42; and van driver Rubel Ali, 24. All are residents of Bheramara upazila.

Police arrested them from different parts of the upazila earlier yesterday.

After receiving a call on national emergency hotline 999, a joint team of Bheramara police and Kushtia's Detective Branch (DB) conducted overnight raids and arrested them, said Kushtia police in a press release.

The incident took place around 11:00pm Saturday in the Baromail area, when the couple, residents of Kutir Bazar, were returning home after work by a rickshaw van, said the release.

The victim works as a cook at a local hotel.

According to the police, the group intercepted the van near a litchi orchard and beat up the husband. Restraining him, 3-4 men dragged the woman into the orchard and raped her.

Kushtia Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman told The Daily Star, "We got a 999 call where a woman claimed she had been raped. Based on her complaint, we arrested five individuals."

The woman is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Additional SP Foisal Ahmed said a case has been filed against the arrestees under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000.

OC Abdur Rob said the court sent them to jail after recording their confessional statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.