5 security personnel hurt in attempted robbery at Rampal Power Plant

Five security personnel, including two Ansar members, at the Rampal Thermal Power Plant in Bagerhat were injured following an attack by robbers last night.

The injured could not be identified immediately.

Officer-in-Charge of Rampal Police Station Somen Das told The Daily Star around noon today, "We have received information of the attack. Police have launched an operation to identify and arrest the attackers."

The attack took place around 11:00pm at the gate of a residential building within the plant's premises, reports our local correspondent quoting Anwarul Azim, deputy general manager of the plant.

He said a group of 50-60 robbers armed with local weapons attempted to break into the power plant's residential building. The robbers ambushed the guards at the gate after the guards barred their entry. Two Ansar members were among the five injured in their attack. Three of them have been admitted to Rampal Upazila Health Complex and two to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Additional police have been deployed at the spot, said the OC, adding that no case has been filed yet.