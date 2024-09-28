5 of a robber gang arrested in Dinajpur

18 looted batteries seized

Police have arrested five members of an inter-district robber gang in Dinajpur and recovered 18 batteries from them.

The arrestees were identified as Sombaru Das, 26, of Amnagar village of Kansama upazila, Dipu Chandra Das, 30, of Ramnagar village of the same upazila, Sujan Chandra Das, 27, of Daspara village of Bochaganj upazila, Alamgir Hossain, 36, of Rampur village in Kaharol upazila, and Dulal Hossain, 36, of Dohanda village under Kaharol upazila of Dinajpur, reports our district correspondent quoting Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Nazmul Hasan.

At a press briefing in his office this afternoon, the SP said a gang of robbers looted 18 batteries from different vehicles from a garage in the Chuniyapara area of Dinajpur Sadar upazila on September 27.

Acting on a tip-off, Dinajpur police raided different places and arrested five members of an inter-district robber gang till last night.

There have are more suspects who are at large in connection with the robberies, said the SP.

All the arrestees are accused in multiple robbery cases, said the SP.

Police also seized a three wheeler from them which was allegedly used during the robberies.

When the five were produced before a magistrate, the court sent them to jail this afternoon.