5 rare capped langurs rescued as Ctg police foil wildlife smuggling bid

Police arrested three alleged members of an international wildlife trafficking racket and rescued five rare wild capped langurs from them in Chattogram's Bakalia area early today.

Police have now foiled the second wildlife consignment from being smuggled in the last two months.

On October 30, police also seized two rare hog badgers which were brought to Bandarban's Ali Kadam area from the deep forest.

Police officials said Chattogram has become the major route to smuggle wildlife. Most of the rare wildlife are being smuggled from Ali Kadam and sent to India via Satkhira and Jassore district.

The people who were arrested today are: Md Selim, 53, Salauddin Kader, 35, Nurul Kabir, 31.

Selim was earlier arrested by Banshkhali police on May 24 along with four hornbills. He was sentenced to six months imprisonment but he walked out of jail on bail.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of CMP south Zone Mostafijur Rahman said, "The capped langurs were first collected in Ali Kadam area and taken to Cox's Bazar. Later, the arrestees took them from Cox's Bazar's Shaplapur area and was scheduled to hand the animals to another party in Dhaka. But police caught them when they were entering the city."

"We have learned that they [the arrestees] are the active operatives of an international wildlife trafficking racket. The wildlife used to be smuggled to India," he said.