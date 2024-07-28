5 quota protest organisers will be released if deemed safe by police: home minister

The five coordinators of the quota reform movement who were taken into custody by the detective branch (DB) of police have not been arrested yet, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today.

If they are deemed safe by the police, they will be released, the minister said while addressing reporters at the Secretariat.

In reply to a query, Asaduzzaman said, "Look, they [coordinators] themselves have said they are at risk. So, they have been brought in for safety. They were asked who or which political party incited [the quota reform movement], because it turned violent. They are also giving answers to these."

The home boss further said, "We have not arrested them yet … they are in our custody. We are thinking and calculating if we can release them soon."

On Friday night, Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud, and Abu Baker Majumder -- three key organisers of the quota reform movement -- were picked up by the detective branch of police from a city hospital, where Nahid and Asif were undergoing treatment.

DB yesterday took two more organisers -- Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah -- into their custody, saying the move was "to ensure their security and to get information about recent incidents".