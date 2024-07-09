Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 9, 2024 08:51 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 08:56 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

5 PSC employees suspended

Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 9, 2024 08:51 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 08:56 PM
PSC question leak
File photo

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) today suspended five of its employees after they were arrested in connection with a case filed over the leak of question papers of different government recruitment exams.

They are deputy directors Md Jahangir Alam and Md Abu Zafar, assistant director SM Alamgir Kabir, office assistant Md Sajedul Islam, and dispatch rider Md Khalilur Rahman.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The commission issued five separate orders in this regard, which are available on its website.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

রপ্তানি তথ্যে অমিল কি হিমশৈলের চূড়া?

অর্থ মন্ত্রণালয়কে তদন্ত করতে হবে কেন ও কীভাবে বছরের পর বছর ভুল তথ্য প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে এবং দেশব্যাপী এর প্রভাব কী ছিল।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পিএসসির উপপরিচালক আবু জাফরের গ্রামে গিয়ে যা জানা গেল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification