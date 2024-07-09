5 PSC employees suspended

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) today suspended five of its employees after they were arrested in connection with a case filed over the leak of question papers of different government recruitment exams.

They are deputy directors Md Jahangir Alam and Md Abu Zafar, assistant director SM Alamgir Kabir, office assistant Md Sajedul Islam, and dispatch rider Md Khalilur Rahman.

The commission issued five separate orders in this regard, which are available on its website.