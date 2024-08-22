5 people shot dead in clash between local groups in Narsingdi

Five people were shot dead this morning in a clash between two rival groups in Raipura upazila, Narsingdi. At least 30 people were injured in the violence as well.

The clash, which started yesterday afternoon, continued to escalate with the number of injured rising to 30.

The deceased were identified as Amir Hossain (65), Badal Mia (45), Junayed (16), Firoza Begum (35), and Anis Mia (30).

Locals say that the clash took place between two groups in the village of Saidabad in Raipura's Srinagar union. The groups, known as "Alir Bari" and "Baluchar Bari", are led by Abdul Halim Master and Saheb Ali respectively.

The two groups clashed yesterday at 3:00pm and again this morning.

According to local sources, tensions between the groups have been simmering for the past six months over establishing dominance in the area, with frequent attacks and counterattacks.

As of the time of writing of this report at 4:15pm, police have not arrived at the scene.

Safayet Hossain Palash, officer-in-charge of Raipura Police Station, said, "We are waiting for the army. We will only move to the spot with their support due to the security risks."

The competition for dominance between these groups have been going on for a long time, he added.

Nuruddin Jahangir, in-charge of Raipura Upazila Health Complex, said that victims were brought to the hospital at 10:00am, and they were declared dead upon arrival.

He also said several injured patients were referred to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for further treatment.