Sat Feb 10, 2024 08:04 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 10, 2024 08:18 PM

5 operators of teen gangs held

Sat Feb 10, 2024 08:04 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 10, 2024 08:18 PM

Rapid Action Battalion arrested five people yesterday from Dhaka's Mohammadpur area for allegedly running teen gangs.

The arrestees are Zulfiker Ali, 37, the ringleader of a juvenile gang of Jamalpur, Harun-or Rashid, 38, of Mymensingh, Shamsuddin Bepari, 48, of Bhola, Krishna Chandra Das, 28, of Munshiganj, and Suruj Mia, 30, of Mymensingh districts, according to a Rab press release.

On information, a team of Rab-3 conducted a drive in Mohammadia Housing Society and arrested the five who operate two teen gangs "Diamond" and "De Dhakka", last night, said Azhar Hossain, assistant superintendent of police.

One foreign pistol, one magazine, two sharp weapons, and seven knives from their possession during the drive.

Upon interrogation it was found that several reckless and drug-addicted teenagers of the area were lured into teen gangs by offering lucrative deals, he said.

Then the operators involved them in various crimes including arms and drug trade, hijacking, extortion, abduction, mugging, robbery, and land grabbing, Azhar added.

