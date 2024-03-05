5 newsmen, 8 others sued

Thirteen people have been sued over the death of Daily Bhorer Dak's Barguna correspondent Talukdar Masood, who died in hospital after being critically injured by fellow journalists at the Barguna Press Club.

Two days after his death, Masood's wife, Sajeda Begum, filed the case at the Barguna Sadar Police Station yesterday.

Five of the accused are Barguna correspondents for different private TV channels.

They are Hafiz Al Asad of NTV, Ferdous Khan of Jamuna TV, Abdul Malek of DBC News, Saiful Islam of Somoy TV, and Jafar Hossain of Mohana Television.

Talukdar Masood was also a member of Ward 6 of Sadar Union Parishad under the Sadar Upazila.

According to the case statement, on February 19, Hafiz confined Masood at the Barguna Press Club and assaulted him with the other accused.

Police rescued him about an hour later and admitted him to Barguna General Hospital. Later, he was sent to Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital. After 11 days, Masood died while undergoing treatment on Saturday.

The victim's wife, Sajeda, said, "My only daughter is still in school, and my son is only 13 years old. How will I now raise my children without my husband?"

Despite several attempts, Barguna Press Club President Golam Mostafa Quader did not receive phone calls from this correspondent.

Barguna Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abul Kashem Md Mizanur Rahman said, "We are trying to arrest the accused as soon as possible and bring them to justice."