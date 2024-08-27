5 new murder cases against Hasina in Dhaka, Rajshahi

Crime & Justice
Four more murder cases have been filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, several former ministers and police officials with four separate Dhaka courts.

In the first case, Hasina and 48 others were sued for the death of one Dulal alias Selim in the city's Jatrabari area on August 3 during mass protests .

Victim's brother Mostafa Kamal filed the case against Hasina, Awami League president, and others with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saddam Hossain.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former AL lawmakers Shamim Osman and Ramesh Chandra are among the accused.

In the first case, Hasina and 48 others were sued for the death of one Dulal alias Selim in the city's Jatrabari area on August 3 during mass protests.

Victim's brother Mostafa Kamal filed the case against Hasina, Awami League president, and others with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saddam Hossain.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former AL lawmakers Shamim Osman and Ramesh Chandra are among the accused.

The magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the officer-in-charge of Jatrabari Police Station to register it as a first information report (FIR).

In the second case, Hasina and 21 others were made accused on charge of killing of Mansur Miah, a machine operator of Buriganga Filling Station at Basila of Mohammadpur on July 19.

Victim's brother Ainal Haque filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rahesh Chowdhury.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the OC Mohammadpur Police Station to register it as FIR.

Quader, Asaduzzaman, former AL lawmakers Ali Arafat and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid and former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman are among the other accused in the case.

In the third case, Hasina and 91 others were sued for the death of one Miraz Hossain at Sanarpar in the city's Demra area on August 5.

Victim's bother Khorshed Alam filed the case against with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Belal Hossain.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the Demra Police Station's OC to register it as FIR.

Quader, Asaduzzaman, Harun Or Rashid and former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman have also been made accused in the case.

The fourth case was filed against Hasina and 40 others for the death of 21-year-old Nahidul Islam at Mirpur-10 on July 19.

Victim's brother Md Sabuj filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan.

After the hearing, the magistrate asked the Mirpur Model Police Station's OC to register it as FIR.

Quader, Asaduzzaman, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Hasina' sister Sheikh Rehana, son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Harun Or Rashid and former DMP commissioner are among the accused.

In Rajshahi, SM Salahuddin Ahmmed Shamim Sarkar, member of Bagha upazila Chhatra Dal in Rajshahi, filed a case against Hasina, former state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam and 52 others, said Bagha Police Station's OC Abu Siddque.

According to the case statement, under the direct instruction of Hasina and other accused, Salahuddin was picked up in front of the Bagha New Bus Stand on May 21, 2023.

He was tortured and shot in his leg. He was handed over to the police, who late framed him in a false case, Salahuddin mentioned in the case.

The number of cases filed against Hasina has risen to 71 with four new cases filed in Dhaka.

