5 more ‘KNF operatives’ sent to jail in Bandarban

Five members of the Bawm community were sent to jail yesterday on suspicion of being members of the armed group Kuki Chin National Front (KNF).

They are Song Lian Bawm, 25, Lalhim Sang Bawm, 37, Lalchan Sang Bawm, 48, Lal Pian Sang Bom, 36, and Lal Siam Thang Bawm, 38. All five are residents of Lairunpi Para in Bandarban's Ruma upazila.

They were arrested on Thursday during an ongoing joint forces operation against the KNF.

They were presented in court on charges related to the bank robbery and arms theft that took place in Ruma. Subsequently, Bandarban Chief Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Nazmul Hossain sent them to jail, said Court Sub-Inspector Priyal Palit.

As part of the ongoing joint forces operation, law enforcement has arrested and jailed a total of 116 people suspected of collaborating with the KNF militants who carried out bank robberies, assaults, and looted weapons and money from police and Ansar forces in Ruma and Thanchi between April 2 and 3.

A total of 22 cases were filed in response to these incidents -- 14 at Ruma Police Station, four at Thanchi Police Station, one at Bandarban Sadar Police Station, and three at Rowangchari Police Station.