5 men sent to jail over gang rape of woman in Bogura

A Bogura court yesterday sent five people to jail in a case filed over the gang rape of a young woman in Gabtoli upazila.

The accused Md Rabbi, 24, Abdul Wahed, 21, Md Hriday, 21,Md Kawsar, 21, and Nur Alam Nishad, 22, are all residents of the upazila's Chakmaria village, said police.

According to the case statement, the 21-year-old victim and her husband, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, went to visit Prem Jamunar Ghat under Sariakandi upazila on Thursday afternoon on their three-wheeler.

On their way back home in the same evening, the five accused intercepted the couple at the Poradah area under the Gabtali upazila.

Three of the accused-- Rabbi, Wahed and Nishad-- picked up the woman from the auto-rickshaw at knifepoint and took her to the bank of Ichamati River located around 300 metres away from the spot.

Then, the trio gang-raped her, according to the case statement.

Two other accused—Hriday and Kawsar—kept her husband confined to the auto-rickshaw at knifepoint.

Later, Hriday also rushed to the bank of the Ichamati River and raped the woman.

At one stage, the victim started shouting, and the culprits fled the scene, reads the case statement.

Later that night, the victim filed a rape case against the five at Gabtoli Model Police Station.

Police arrested all five accused from different spots in Chakmaria village early in the morning yesterday, said Abul Kalam Azad, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.

Later, they were produced before a court and sent to jail. The victim was sent to hospital for medical attention.