5 members of banned militant outfit 'Allah'r Dal' arrested, says ATU

The Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police said today that it arrested five members of banned militant outfit "Allah'r Dal" from Cumilla yesterday.

They are: Mashiur Rahman alias Rasel, 37, Abu Sufian, 20, Salah Uddin, 43, Alauddin, 31, and Zulhas Hossain, 25.

A team of police arrested them during a raid at Dakshin Thakurpara area in Cumilla Sadar yesterday, ATU SP (operations) Sanwar Hossain told a press briefing at its headquarters in Dhaka's Baridhara today.

The arrested accused are active members of the banned militant outfit "Allah'r Dal", he said.

The arrestees have been regularly gathering and carrying out their anti-state activities for a long time, the SP said.

A case was filed against them under Anti-Terrorism Act with Kotwali Police Station in Cumilla.