5 leaders of teen gangs arrested

Rab on Friday night arrested five men in Dhaka's Mohammadpur on the charge of operating teen gangs around the country.

They are Zulfikar Ali, 37, of Jamalpur, Harun-or Rashid, 38 of Mymensingh, Shamsuddin Bepari, 48 of Bhola, Krishna Chandra Das, 28 of Munshiganj and Suruj Mia, 30 of Mymensingh.

Tipped off, a team of Rab-3 conducted a drive in Mohammadia Housing Society and arrested the five, said Azhar Hossain, assistant superintendent of police.

The elite force also seized a foreign-made pistol, one magazine, two sharp weapons and seven knives from the possession.

After primary interrogation, police came to know that they had long been involved in engaging drug addicts or teens in different criminal activities including arms and drug business, mugging, extortion, abduction, robbery and land occupation after alluring them of giving money, said Azhar.