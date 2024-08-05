5 killed, 40 injured as protesters clash with BGB in Gazipur

Five people were killed and 40 others injured as Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and protesters clashed at Mulaid village in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila today.

Four of the deceased were identified as Sifatullah, 22, Sikhur Ahmed, 20, Kawsar,28, and Jewel Mridha,30.

Obaidul Islam, manager of Al Hera Hospital in Mauna Chowrasta, told our Gazipur correspondent that there were five dead bodies at the hospital.

At least 40 people have been treated for injuries in various hospitals including Al-Hera Hospital, Al-Hera Medical Center, Sreepur Upazila Health Complex, sources at the hospitals said.