5 journos among 46 sued for attacking student protesters

Forty-six individuals, including five journalists and former state minister for civil aviation and tourism Mahbub Ali, were sued for attacking students and setting fire to government dak bungalows (rest houses) and vehicles in Moulvibazar's Madhabpur upazila.

The complaint was lodged on Thursday night by Aminur Rahman, the former sports secretary of Jubo Dal's Madhabpur upazila unit, confirmed Madhabpur Police Station OC Abdullah Al Mamun.

The accused journalists are Mohammad Alid Miah, upazila correspondent for Dainik Amader Somoy, Md Ershad Ali from Daily Sangbad; Shankar Paul Chowdhury, correspondent for Daily Janakantha; Md Nahid Miah from Daily Janani; and Mizanur Rahman from Daily Pratidiner Bani.

According to the case statement, during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Awami League leaders and activists attacked student protesters and set fire to the government dak bungalows at the orders of Mahbub Ali.

He added that the case is currently under investigation and no arrests have been made so far.

Former minister Mahbub Ali is already in police custody in a separate case in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Md Alid Mia, the former president of Madhabpur Press Club, expressed his outrage over the inclusion of journalists as defendants in the case and said that they were being unjustly targeted in political cases.

He called for a stop to such harassment of journalists.