5 JMB men jailed in Bagerhat for sabotage

A Bagerhat court today sentenced five members of banned militant organisation Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to different terms of imprisonment for carrying out sabotage activities.

The court also fined the convicts Tk 10,000 each, state counsel Md Shahiduzzaman told The Daily Star.

Bagerhat Additional Judicial Magistrate Md Atikus Samad passed the verdict in the presence of the convicts at the courtroom.

Among the convicts, Md Morshed Alam, Md Saiful Islam, Md Zahirul Islam and Md Maqsudur Rahman were sentenced to six years' imprisonment while Tariqul Islam was jailed for five years.

They are all from Satkhira, Pirojpur and Bagerhat districts.

According to the case statement, the JMB men took position in Gobar Dia area adjacent to Daratana Bridge of the district headquarter on the night of November 3, 2016, to carry out sabotage activities.

When, acting on information, police went to the scene to arrest them, the JMB members threw bombs at the law enforcers, forcing them to fire back.

Later, police managed to arrest four people from the spot along with shotgun shells.

After the investigation, police filed a charge sheet in the court on May 2, 2019, accusing five people. The court indicted them after recording the testimony of nine witnesses.

Shahiduzzaman, the state lawyer, expressed his satisfaction after pronouncement of the judgement.