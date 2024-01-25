5 hurt, 7 bikes vandalised in clash in Sylhet

Five people were injured during a clash between two groups in Sylhet city last night.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, our Sylhet correspondent reports quoting police and locals.

At least seven motorcycles were vandalised during the clash that took place in Pathantula area around 8:30pm.

However, police seized the vehicles from the spot.

Locals identified them as Jubo League leaders and activists, but Alam Khan Mukti, president of the Sylhet city unit of Jubo League, denied it.

Contacted, Mukti said, "They [ both the group] are not involved with the politics of Jubo League. "The clash took place over establishing supremacy in the area."

Mohammad Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said, "As far we are informed, the clash started over taking control of the Pathantula area. We are looking into the matter. No case has been filed yet."