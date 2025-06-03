5 held over microbus robbery on Dhaka-Tangail highway

The DB team also recovered looted money, mobile phones, and various tools used in the robbery

Detectives have arrested five members of an inter-district robbery gang allegedly involved in robbing a microbus carrying an expatriate woman and her relatives on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Mirzapur upazila of Tangail on May 31.

The arrestees are Md Abdul Hakim, 35, Md Sohag, 27, and Md Arif Hossain, 32, from Barisal; Md Roman, 25, from Bagerhat; and Milan Sikder, 45, from Patuakhali.

Among them, the gang's ringleader Hakim is accused in 12 criminal cases filed with various police stations across the country, police said.

A team from the Detective Branch (North) of Tangail police arrested the five suspects from Savar and Mirpur yesterday, Superintendent of Tangail Police Mizanur Rahman said at a press briefing at his office this afternoon.

The DB team also recovered looted money, mobile phones, and various tools used in the robbery.

According to police, a total of nine people took part in the robbery. Operations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining four suspects who are currently on the run.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 31, when a microbus heading to Bogura from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport was intercepted and robbed at the Pushtakamuri Charpara bypass area in Mirzapur upazila.

As police patrols on the highway approached the scene, the robbers fled while firing shots, abandoning the microbus. During the chaos, a person was shot in the hand.

Later that day, the expatriate woman's elder sister filed a case with Mirzapur Police Station.