Crime & Justice

5 held at Dinajpur border

Illustration: Star Digital Graphics

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained five persons early today as they attempted to cross into India illegally through a border in Biral upazila of Dinajpur.

The detainees are Panchanan Roy, 33, his wife Taposhi Rani Roy, 28 and their three-year-old son, Topu Chandra Roy, 19, and a 14-year-old boy, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

According to BGB officials from BGB Battalion-42 in Dinajpur, the group gathered in the bordering village of Ramchandrapur in Biral upazila last night, intending to cross the border illegally.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Ramchandrapur BGB BOP detained them around 12:45am.

The BGB later handed them over to police after filing a case around noon.

Golam Mawla, officer-in-charge of Biral Police Station, said the three adults were produced before the local court, while the two minors were handed over to alternative guardians.

