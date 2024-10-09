5 fishermen ‘abducted by Arakan Army’

Five Bangladeshi fishermen were allegedly abducted by Myanmar's rebel group, the Arakan Army, from the Naf River near Shahparir Dwip in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, on Monday afternoon, according to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The fishermen have been identified as Md Alam, 22; Russell Mia, 23; his siblings Saiful Islam, 17, and Borhan Uddin, 19, all from Teknaf's Jaliapara village; and Md Rashed, 24, from Chakaria in Cox's Bazar.

Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of BGB-2 Teknaf Battalion, said the fishermen were likely abducted by the Arakan Army while they were fishing in the Naf river. "We are trying to bring them back," he added.

Local ward member Abdus Salam echoed the same.

According to locals, three boats, including one owned by Abdul Majid from Shahparir Dwip, went fishing in the river when the Arakan Army members, armed with weapons, chased them.

Two boats managed to escape, but Majid's one was captured and taken to the Myanmar side, they said.