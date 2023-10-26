5 of a family sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman

A Habiganj court today awarded a death sentence to five members of a family for killing a seven-month pregnant housewife for dowry in Chunarughat upazila in 2016.

The convicts are Russell Mia, 25, his elder brother Kawsar Mia, 32, his mother Tahera Begum, 50, and his sisters Rozi Begum, 27, and sister Hosna Begum, 20.

Among them, Kawsar Mia is absconding, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent.

Md Zahidul Haque, judge of Habiganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 delivered the verdict this noon, said Special Public Prosecutor advocate Abul Mansur Chowdhury.

The court also fined them Tk one lakh each, the lawyer added.

According to the prosecution, Russell beat up his pregnant wife Tahera Khatun alias Ayesha on September 15, 2016 demanding a dowry of Tk 1 lakh. As her condition deteriorated, she was taken to Habiganj Sadar Hospital where she died. They got married eight months before the incident.

The next day, Tahera's father Abdus Sattar filed a case against the convicts with Chunarughat Police Station.

Sub-inspector Faruq Hossain, also the investigating officer in the case, submitted the charge sheet on March 3, 2017. As the prosecution objected to the charge sheet, the court ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation to re-investigate the case.

Later, the PBI investigated the case and issued a charge sheet on November 11, 2017, accusing the five people.

After examining testimony of 12 witnesses and documents, the court handed down the verdict today.